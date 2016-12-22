Tracking the elusive Santa Claus

For five years, my personal quest to find definitive proof of Santa has fallen short.

Sure, there have been some close encounters, brushes with magic and unexplained happenings, but this elusive, alleged “Santa” has always been one step ahead of me. It’s OK. As the great Winston Churchill said, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.”

So, with the wisdom of Churchill (possibly a distant relative of Santa), I pursued a level-headed line of reasoning that led me to this new approach: bigfoot. Yes, in a moment of thinking outside the present box, I realized the similarities between my quest and those who search for the mythical “squatch” are remarkably similar. So, I borrowed a page and some tactics from some of the many legitimate bigfoot research organizations out there.

The first consideration was location. Like the swamp apes of Louisiana, Santa would more likely be in a secluded place. So, I packed up my Santa tracking gear and travelled up to Grant’s Woods, a property meticulously maintained by the Couchiching Conservancy and possible local hideout for Santa Claus.

There was a fresh layer of snow on the winding paths and a stillness about the woods. If anything were to laugh in a jolly manner, I would hear it. About 100 metres down the trail, I noticed something just off the path – the gnawed end of a carrot. Suspicious. A little farther up, I came across unfamiliar tracks, an exciting discovery for me and bigfoot hunters alike. The tracks were boot-like in nature and just to the right of the footprints was a long divot in the snow that followed next to the tracks. This person was dragging something heavy – I suspect something about as heavy as a sack filled with a world’s worth of toys.

I followed the suspicious tracks deeper into Grant’s Woods and, after making casts of a couple, the trail dried up. Someone or something had seemingly disappeared. I was in a small clearing with birds singing, the smell of fresh evergreens and a peaceful softness to the world – the perfect place to set a diabolical trap.

Bigfoot researchers often leave treats and food out with the hope of luring a sasquatch in. Sound familiar? I opened my backpack and built a knee-high pyramid of cookies and then topped it off with a two-litre jug of milk. I made a blind about 20 feet away out of some pine boughs and tinsel, and waited.

Four hours passed and nothing had happened. I was cold and starting to think the tracks I saw earlier could have just been a parent pulling a child on a toboggan. “No,” I thought to myself. “That’s crazy. You’d better keep hunting for Santa by yourself in the woods.”

It was time for the Santa howl. Bigfoot researchers have perfected their own twist on what is considered to be the call of bigfoot and some are even certain they have recorded responses. So, I took a deep breath, cupped my hands around my mouth and let go with a loud and hearty, “Ho, ho, ho!”

Silence.

But then, as quiet as a stirring mouse, I heard it. A single jingle, maybe 100 feet behind me. My head swivelled and, as I bolted in the direction of the noise, I pulled out the infrared camera. It detects heat and, in a snow-covered forest, there isn’t a lot of it. When, from behind a large tree in the distance, the shape of a round belly and elongated hat showed up on the camera, I was frozen in my tracks. “Ho, ho, h-h-ho?” I murmured quietly. With that, it was gone, no trace on the infrared camera and, when I walked over to the large tree, there was not a footprint to be found.

I was shaken but had captured a video that would later become known in bigfoot research circles as the “Grant’s Woods Santa Tape.” The strangest part was, upon my return to the clearing with the milk and cookies, the knee-high pile was now barely up to my ankle. The milk, two litres’ worth, had just a gulp or two left in the bottom. Now, I can hear you saying, “Oh, it was probably an animal.” But I would ask you this: What animal would leave no cookie crumbs with the bottom of the cookie pyramid still intact, and what animal would be able to politely put the lid back on the milk jug?

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.