Township hoping to offer new amenities in 2017

Editor's note: As we near the end of 2016, the Packet & Times is speaking with area municipal leaders to find out the highs and lows of the year. For the second feature, we spoke with Severn Township Mayor Mike Burkett.

A busy year at the Township of Severn brought in approval for a rec centre, savings from LED lights and the go-ahead on much-needed traffic lights on Hwy 12.

Mayor Mike Burkett reflects on 2016 and looks forward to celebrations in each hamlet for Canada's 150th and talks about projects he is anticipating will take off in the new year.

"First highlight is the new community centre that is going to be built in Westshore," he said. "It's one of our fastest-growing communities, and there's absolutely nothing there for our residents. It'll be an evacuation centre, but it'll (also) be a place for our seniors and kids to go and enjoy what we have."

With 130 new building permits issued in November, Severn is fortunate this year to be at a record high of new home starts, said Burkett.

"It's quite remarkable and pretty amazing for a small municipality. Welcome to all the new residents. It's wonderful that you've made Severn your home, and I hope you're able to get out and enjoy what we have to offer here," he said.

Amenities the township is hoping to offer include paved roads for better connectivity and accessibility.

"We've moved forward with our promise as council in trying to address some of the gravel roads," said Burkett, adding that in 2016 the municipality spent close to $4 million in maintaining old roads and paving new sections of the 450km network of roads in the township. A similar budget will make for more paving and maintenance in the coming year.

Another highlight of the year were the savings that came with the installation of LED lights throughout the township.

Saving up to $12,000 every month, Burkett added, the township will have recovered the $320,000 it spent on the lights in less than three years.

The approval of traffic lights at Fairgrounds Road and Hwy 12, brought to a head six years of efforts by this council, he noted.

"It is a huge benefit for every resident that lives in the Severn area," said Burkett. "That's a very well used intersection with ODAS Park and the farmer's market there and of course anyone that lives in that area within the proximity of the school."

He is hoping to convince the ministry to start the project as early as fall next year.

The past year also saw botched-up mapping, residents complaining about a scrapyard in their backyard and an unsafe bus stop for school children, all issues that are on Burkett's mind.

"(With) the maps and that amalgamation that happened in 1994, we're finding all kinds of problems with the mapping," he said, referring to a mapping error regarding 4265 Carlyon Line that pushed residents to take the matter to the Ontario Municipal Board requesting that the industrial zoning for a piece of land sandwiched between two private properties be repealed.

"We're trying to bring it up to today's standards and, in all fairness, it was an honest mistake on our part and we brought it back and fixed it," added Burkett.

As for Silk Line residents who would like to see stricter rules applied to a potential scrapyard facility in their neighbourhood, he said, the property on 1505 Silk Line has been zoned as a scrapyard for 50 to 60 years and the residents were aware of it, even though it had been dormant for 15 years.

"And I can understand why the company is moving up there," said Burkett. "But the rules have changed from 50 years ago. You can't just bring a car and start smashing it because it's environmentally dangerous. Ministry has come up with standards that are horrendous. And I feel for the residents, but unfortunately our hands are tied. We're bound by law."

Over in Marchmont, he voiced his concern about the school bus stop matter that remains unresolved to the dissatisfaction of many residents in the area and parents of kids.

Earlier this year, parents demanded a bus stop pick up spot that is safer than the options being given away from the trucking traffic. The last spot under discussion was the corner of Division Road and Jilem Court.

"I'm fearful of anyone getting hurt on that road," said Burkett, talking about the current stop location on Division Road. "We've declared it a community safety zone, we've put flashing lights there, but I don't know what else we can do."

At a meeting with the school board last week, council and parents asked the school board to consider going further down Jilem Court.

"But that's something the school board wouldn't entertain because of the policy that kids within a 1.6 km radius have to walk to school," he said. "But you're already allowing one pick up within that radius so why not take it in that much further?"

Burkett isn't ready to give up and has told parents the school board will entertain a deputation and he would be happy to help in any way he can.

