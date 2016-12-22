'Tis the season to be hungry

A blizzard will hit Orillia in the coming week -- a blizzard of Christmas dinners and lunches, that is.

It all starts in the downtown core at the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter with a Santa Soup Social happening on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"It is open to the public," said Linda Goodall, executive director of the shelter. "It's for client appreciation. We have had lots of participation from local businesses supporting it. There's going to be appetizers during the time and live music and games."

The social starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 2 p.m.

"It's just a drop in, so come by any time. Some of our board members will be there, our volunteers and clients, and it's just a fun time to give to the community," said Goodall. "We're just having a social to have a great time to come together and enjoy Christmas."

And on Christmas Eve, Orillia resident Michelle Stewart and volunteers put on a dinner at the Orillia Christian School for clients of the Lighthouse.

"They send a bus over to the Lighthouse to see if anyone is interested in going there for a dinner," said Goodall.

The Lighthouse itself remains closed on Christmas Day, but it collaborates with St. James' Anglican Church on Peter Street to hold a dinner on the day. The dinner starts at noon on Sunday after the church has concluded its regular service.

"But you're welcome to come to the dinner whether you come to the service or not," said Phyllis Johnson, secretary at the church. "It's actually really nice. We have a great mix of people, some who just might be having their family get togethers another day, so they're free to come by. Others who are just by themselves."

About 14 turkeys will be cooked to make sure the hundreds that go through for the lunch are well fed. And all this is made possible with the help of community support, said Johnson.

"We have people who volunteer just this once during the year and I actually get calls to sign up in September," she said. "We actually have to turn away volunteers."

But 40 or so volunteers have already been signed up to help in every aspect from baking, cooking, peeling veggies to serving and helping clean up.

In addition, the church's regular loonie Wednesday will also be serving a full turkey dinner instead of just soup with the help of scouts and friends.

"It's free, we put the basket out and if people put money in, it's fine, if not, that's fine, too," said Johnson.

Further down on Peter Street, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, which has already served over 350 lbs. of turkey during the past week, will have a special Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m., when toddlers and their families are welcome to join the service to learn about Christmas.

"It lasts about 20 minutes, and it's a short interactive experience especially for families with toddlers," said Christa Cameron, staff at the church. "They're going to learn about Christmas. Then at 7 p.m., we have the family Christmas Eve service, and there's lots of music and carol singing. And at 9 p.m., we have the candlelight Christmas Eve service. It's a beautiful service with readings and communion."

At the other end of town, Living for Jesus Outreach is inviting people for a turkey dinner on Dec. 23. "We're having our Christmas dinner, and we're having a big giveaway of all kinds of things, toys for kids and hygiene products for families," said Reverend James Woolcott. "The dinner starts at 11:20 a.m. and finishes around 12:30 p.m. We're figuring around 130 people are coming. The word on the street is to bring your bags and get as much as you can."

And this Christmas, Connexus Church is expanding its services to Midland Cultural Centre on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. and at the Gravenhurst Opera House on Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

As a bonus, in Midland and Gravenhurst, free professional family photos are being taken during the hour before the event.

In Orillia, they are offering two services at the Orillia Opera House Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Child care will be available at all services for children younger than three.

As many as 3,000 people are expected to attend the Christmas services between the four municipalities.

-- With files from Patrick Bales

