Shoppers Drug Mart supports women's health

Orillia's three Shoppers Drug Mart stores have presented a cheque for $7,448 to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) in support of women's health.

The funds were generated during their annual Growing Women's Health Campaign held in September and October. The donation will go towards the addition of Tomosynthesis technology to the recently acquired Digital Mammography machine. Tomosynthesis enhances the detail of digital images with three-dimensional breast cancer screening.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation from Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Orillia," said Nicole McCahon, executive director of OSMH Foundation. "Their total lifetime giving towards women's health at OSMH now amounts to over $53,500."

During the month-long campaign, customers of local Shoppers Drug Mart stores were given the opportunity to purchase and personalize their own paper "Growing Women's Health" icon: a "leaf" for a loonie, a "butterfly" for $5, an "apple" for $10 and a "bird" for $50. The icons were prominently displayed on the Growing Women's Health Tree in all participating stores.

"We feel very fortunate that the community has come out and supported this campaign since it first started back in 2006," McCahon adds.

Fundraising continues for the purchase of $175,000 Tomosynthesis technology. If you would like to help purchase this new piece of equipment, contact the hospital foundation today at 705-325-6464.