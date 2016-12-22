Severn man charged in fraud case

YORK REGION – A Severn Township man is one of nine people charged in connection with a $30-million fraud.

York Regional Police began investigating the AC Simmonds Group in 2014 after receiving several complaints about the misrepresentation of its financial status.

Police say shell companies and fraudulent documents were part of the scheme, as well as bankrupting of the food-shipping company.

People from Toronto, Mississauga, Aurora, Vaughan and Nobleton, as well as Jason Williams, 44, of Severn, face charges of fraud, conspiracy, using forged documents, laundering the proceeds of crime and possession property obtained by crime.