Road work starts Jan. 3

Driving along parts of a Severn Township road could be a little slower in the new year due to work along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Port Severn Road North will be reduced to one lane for four days of investigative drilling, beginning on Jan. 3 at area dams. Work is slated to be completed by Jan. 6, but could be extended up to Jan. 15 should crews experience inclement weather.

Under the plan, small boreholes will be drilled into the main dam along with dams A, D, E as well as the lower lock wall to determine the depth of the bedrock and the subsurface conditions. The information gained from these inspections will help waterway officials determine the design and scope for future construction projects at the site, Parks Canada said in a release.

The work on the Port Severn area dams is part of Parks Canada's "unprecedented $3-billion-dollar investment over five years to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada," the release stated.