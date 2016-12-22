Re: "Board proposal hurts, not helps, downtown" POV, Dec. 17

I am a patron of several businesses in Orillia's downtown.

It seems sensible to me to keep vape lounges, Methadone clinics and adult-oriented businesses, including tattoo parlours, out of Downtown Orillia. Why not listen to what the DOMB is saying? After all, the Downtown Orillia Management Board is in contact with downtown businesses, who are in turn in direct contact with customers and presumably paying close attention to their comments.

The appearance and character of a downtown dictates who will frequent it and spend money in it. Visitors and most residents prefer a clean and pleasant ambience when shopping, dining or meeting friends for a meal.

This is Marketing 101.

Please do not patronize us with a mini-lecture on 'free enterprise' or how very healthy marijuana is vis-a-vis cigarettes.

It would, however, be more pleasant and healthy for downtown visitors if those who smoke cigarettes or whatever stay out of the doorways of downtown businesses.

Janet Houston

Orillia