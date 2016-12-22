LETTER: Delay baffling

Re: "Backyard hen bylaw on hold," Dec. 16

Reading about the delays for approval of keeping a couple of hens in backyards, I am wondering if the city needs the help of a consultant to spend more time and money trying to determine whether this is a good idea.

Come on, councillors. We are talking about a couple of chickens, not a herd of goats or cattle. Surely, council can make a simple decision concerning the subject at hand.

I cannot believe that council can drag its feet on such a simple request as this and yet go on to approve the sale of the train station in one night’s sitting.

Pass the simple subjects and linger and hash out the more important items.

Get on with it, and a merry Christmas to all.

Doug Renshaw

Orillia