It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest for police.

Besides an increase of traffic on area roads as visitors come and go, police also receive a high number of calls related to domestic incidents.

“It can be a stressful time,” said Insp. Pat Morris of Orillia OPP, noting domestic calls can rise as personal relationships are tested due to a range of factors, including financial stress related to holiday spending.

But alcoholism and other addiction issues can also rear their ugly heads during the holidays, which can lead to violent incidents that may escalate beyond loud arguing and verbal abuse, resulting in criminal code assault charges being laid.

According to Morris, domestic incidents continue to employ a great number of local OPP resources with 74 calls-for-service involving domestic disputes recorded this past October.

“That’s more than two a day,” Morris said. “Twenty-four of those 74 resulted in criminal charges.”

So far during the first 10 months of 2016, 719 of the local OPP’s 11,704 calls for service have been related to domestic incidents.

As well, the domestic calls end up feeding other criminal statistics like assault with 13 of the 28 assaults reported in October stemming from domestic incidents.

“Fifty per cent of the assaults were familial in nature,” he said. “Only two assaults that occurred were among strangers.”

As well, Morris said a number of the mischiefs reported during the first 10 months of this year (273) are linked to domestic issues.

The Orillia OPP are also involved with a domestic violence situation table to try to shed further light on the issue. Under that initiative, police, local organizations and social service officials meet regularly to collaborate on responses to specific incidents.

“We also have a massive project involving Lakehead involving domestics,” Morris said.

That program involves a Lakehead research team using local data to try to get a better understanding of the roots and common causes of domestic violence calls by studying not only mental-health and addictions issues, but also socioeconomic issues like employment and housing.

As an example of those kinds of issues, Morris said domestic violence can lead to school truancy for a youngster upset after hearing his parents argue and verbally abuse each other the previous evening.

Mayor Steve Clarke, who sits on the police services board, said he likes the tact the local force is taking.

“I’m really glad to see you’re targeting domestic violence,” Clarke told Morris.