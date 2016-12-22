Glad tidings we bring
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Simon Reid, 2, and Mary-Jo Wilson, of the Orillia Vocal Ensemble, played the right notes Saturday at the Old Fashioned Christmas celebration at Thor Motors. Music by the local singers and school children playing ukuleles got audiences in the spirit of giving helping collect $6,300 for the Sharing Place Food Bank.
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES
Simon Reid, 2, and Mary-Jo Wilson, of the Orillia Vocal Ensemble, played the right notes Saturday at the Old Fashioned Christmas celebration at Thor Motors. Music by the local singers and school children playing ukuleles got audiences in the spirit of giving helping collect $6,300 for the Sharing Place Food Bank.