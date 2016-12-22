Flight delay
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES These truly are our fine-feathered friends. It might be cold outside, but local naturalist Bob Bowles says several varieties of ducks, including these hearty mallards feeding near Bay Street in Orillia, will stay as long as they have a source of food and open water.
