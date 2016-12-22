Police continue to focus more resources on smart technology as they try to crack down on crime.

Orillia OPP detachment commander Insp. Pat Morris told the city’s police services board Tuesday the local force is one of five units in the province involved in a pilot project to train officers on how to best use smart technology to build cases against those using websites like Kijiji for criminal purposes.

While Morris said officers are already well-versed in using modern technology on the job, the training will focus on extracting evidence from a site, saving it and data-stamping it so the evidence will be able to be used in court should they be called to testify.

“They’re all technologically savvy,” he said. “This is an investigative tool. It will impact our clearance rates. We’ll be able to extract that data on 22 devices.”

Morris said since the program has just started, it’s too early to identify concrete statistics in terms of the number of perpetrators nabbed thus far under the initiative.

“We are working hard in advising our members on how crime is currently performed,” he said, noting death threats and criminally harassing behaviour are also occurring via the Internet and social media sites more so than in the past.

Morris addressed the new program while providing an overview of crime statistics in the detachment area during the first 10 months of 2016.

“This is the first I’ve been here that am not entirely happy with the outcomes,” Morris told board members gathered at city hall for their monthly meeting.

Morris said he’s particularly taken aback by the slight increase in violent crime, particularly assaults, during the first 10 months of 2016 compared to the same time period in 2015.

The number of assaults jumped from 20 last October to 28 this October, resulting in a year-over-year increase from 252 assaults during the first 10 months of 2015 to 266 over the same time period this year.

Sexual assaults are also up so far this year, going from 33 in 2015 to 39 in 2016 – a jump Morris attributed to an increase in reporting historical sexual assaults rather than recent incidents.

As well, abductions have doubled from two to four so far this year over 2015 figures. Morris said that is related to familial issues, not stranger abductions.

Robberies also rose, going from seven to 11 so far this year, over the first 10 months of 2015.

“That’s an increase, and a regrettable one,” Morris said, noting much of the troubles stem from the city’s drug culture.

Fraud calls have also increased from 116 last year to 125 this year, as have incidents of mischief, rising from 235 in 2015 to 273 incidents so far this year.

“With graffiti, mischiefs and frauds, we’ve done a huge amount of education,” Morris said. “One thing we’re saying is report it.”

As for property crime, the detachment has seen a slight decrease in break-and-enters, dropping to 63 over the first 10 months of 2016 compared to 67 last year.

But theft, in general, has increased, with theft under $5,000 rising from 527 to 536 so far this year, while theft over $5,000 has jumped from 19 in 2015 to 28 so far this year.

And, much to his chagrin, Morris said area residents don’t seem to be getting the message about one relatively easy crime to prevent: theft from unlocked vehicles.

“About 55% of property crime and most of these thefts under are smaller,” he said, noting that includes shoplifting, theft of bicycles and, of course, theft from unlocked vehicles.

“Almost all of our theft unders are non-forced entry. It’s a frustrating area of criminality. We’re not seeing smash-and-grabs. We’re just asking people to lock their doors.”

