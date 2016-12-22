Donation to Salvation Army
SUBMITTED On behalf of C.C. Tatham & Associates, Tim Collingwood presented a cheque for $1,500 to the Salvation Army Orillia Christmas fundraising drive. Collingwood, Bracebridge, Barrie, Orillia, and Ottawa offices each donated to their local branch for a grand total of $8,250 to help those in need this Christmas.
